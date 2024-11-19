Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Rajbir Gill Acquires 2,213 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rajbir Gill bought 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$25,781.45.
Rajbir Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total value of C$43,645.00.
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TSE:WDO traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.80. 102,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.03 and a 1-year high of C$14.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.85.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
