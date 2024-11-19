Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Rajbir Gill Acquires 2,213 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rajbir Gill bought 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$25,781.45.

Rajbir Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total value of C$43,645.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:WDO traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.80. 102,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.03 and a 1-year high of C$14.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WDO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.29.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

