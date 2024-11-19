B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $11.79 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 208,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

