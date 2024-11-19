First City Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.