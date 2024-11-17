Concord Asset Management LLC VA Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $176.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The firm has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Electric’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

