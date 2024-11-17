Peterson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,077,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,180,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,035,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 181,289 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 1,270.9% during the second quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 149,832 shares during the period.

Shares of HIGH stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

