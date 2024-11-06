StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

OVBC opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.03. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.