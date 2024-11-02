Qubic (QUBIC) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Qubic has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Qubic has a total market cap of $180.76 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,423.97 or 0.99975579 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,348.08 or 0.99866296 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Qubic

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 119,633,331,604,857 coins and its circulating supply is 118,151,303,550,869 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 119,633,331,604,857 with 118,151,303,550,869 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.0000015 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,157,147.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.