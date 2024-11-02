Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $4.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

