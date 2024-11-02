PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.41 and traded as high as C$9.52. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.38, with a volume of 58,431 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.41. The company has a market cap of C$436.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.32.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of C$154.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2397516 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$533,998.85. In related news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 60,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.17 per share, with a total value of C$616,350.48. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total transaction of C$533,998.85. Insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

