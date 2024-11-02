agilon health’s (AGL) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

AGL stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. agilon health has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Sell bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 406.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 17,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

