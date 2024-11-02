Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $384.01 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Astar has a market capitalization of $384.01 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,270,604,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,392,871,502 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

