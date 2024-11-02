Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Issues Earnings Results

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, reports. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 2.5 %

JRONY stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,192. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Articles

