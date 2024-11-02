Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Amarin Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of AMRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 803,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,164. Amarin has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $240.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.
