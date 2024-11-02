Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Amarin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 803,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,164. Amarin has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $240.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.