Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,882 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $88.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

