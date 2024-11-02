MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Eugene Nonko Sells 72,000 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,488,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,990 shares in the company, valued at $32,058,963.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.35 and a beta of 1.22.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.96 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 375,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

