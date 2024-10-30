SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.99. The stock had a trading volume of 967,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,144. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $204.82 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.44. The firm has a market cap of $431.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.