Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $71,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,286 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,230,000 after buying an additional 3,653,477 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $233,788,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.70. The stock had a trading volume of 281,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,986 shares of company stock valued at $67,642,430 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.