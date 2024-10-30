Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 237.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $222.98. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

