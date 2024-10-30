Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

