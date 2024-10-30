Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.91. The stock had a trading volume of 832,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,163. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

