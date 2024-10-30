GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in RTX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.75. RTX Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $128.70.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.