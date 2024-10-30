Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.48. 1,159,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,988. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

