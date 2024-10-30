GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 43.8% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,395 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,584,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 698.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 74,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 27.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,302,000 after buying an additional 145,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 100,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

