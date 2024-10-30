Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.91. 832,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $182.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.