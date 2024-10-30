10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.85. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

Insider Activity

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,981.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Leerink Partners began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

