Toews Corp ADV Trims Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Toews Corp ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,900 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $51.07. 966,362 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.