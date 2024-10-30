Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a total market cap of $127.98 million and $7.61 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mumu the Bull alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,107.52 or 0.99701931 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,982.21 or 0.99528659 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mumu the Bull Profile

Mumu the Bull’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Mumu the Bull Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00005495 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $8,555,568.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mumu the Bull should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mumu the Bull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mumu the Bull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.