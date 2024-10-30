Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

