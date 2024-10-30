Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,496.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,513,129 in the last ninety days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.9 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $166.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $175.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

