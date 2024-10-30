Trajan Wealth LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Trajan Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

