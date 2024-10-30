PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Head to Head Contrast

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curaleaf and PacificHealth Laboratories”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.35 billion 1.45 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -7.72 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PacificHealth Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 0 1 0 3.00 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Curaleaf and PacificHealth Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Curaleaf presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 107.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -18.59% -14.75% -5.19% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Curaleaf has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.