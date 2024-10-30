Short Interest in Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF) Expands By 50.0%

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of USCF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.36. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $910,698.00, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52. Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

The Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (USCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US Cash Flow Champions index. The fund invests in large- and midcap US companies with the highest, positive cash flows over the last 3 years. USCF was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

