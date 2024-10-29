United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$129.68 and last traded at C$129.68, with a volume of 210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$126.99.

United Co.s Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.85.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 83.09%. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter.

United Co.s Announces Dividend

United Co.s Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

