Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,820,775. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.53 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

