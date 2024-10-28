Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shoprite Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SRGHY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. Shoprite has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $18.16.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Shoprite Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.1787 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Shoprite’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.