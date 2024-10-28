Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $139.00 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $139.00 million and approximately $3,324.29 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00005622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.83762841 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,777.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

