Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $1,150.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,101.00.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $933.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,088.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,041.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.