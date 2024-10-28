Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Alpine Income Property Trust
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PINE stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine Income Property Trust
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.