Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 795,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

