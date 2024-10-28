Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 185 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 0.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $673.07 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $452.01 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $757.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $764.22. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.57.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

