Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $752.52. 884,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,787. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $399.41 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $324.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $706.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $659.88.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

