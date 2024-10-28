Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35, reports. The business had revenue of $758.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.95 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%.

CRI opened at $56.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

