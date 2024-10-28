Teladoc Health (TDOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at $343,200.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $274,049.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,377 shares of company stock worth $438,054 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

