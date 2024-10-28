LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE:LITB opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.02 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.94. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.36 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

