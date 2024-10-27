Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declines By 32.3%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the September 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDW stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.44. 42,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,385. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

