OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $127,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $173,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 61,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,693. The company has a market capitalization of $469.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

