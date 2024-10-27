Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the September 30th total of 55,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Exicure Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of XCUR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,722. The company has a market cap of $20.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get Exicure alerts:

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exicure

About Exicure

In related news, major shareholder Co. Ltd. Dgp bought 237,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $711,669.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 849,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,669. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.