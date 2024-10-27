aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $260.85 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,836,787 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

