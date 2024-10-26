Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Short Interest Down 60.8% in October

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the September 30th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sound Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Sound Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,260. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. Sound Group has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Sound Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sound Group Company Profile

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

