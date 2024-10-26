Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $77,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $554.38. 1,090,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,407. The stock has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $605.12 and its 200 day moving average is $584.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.21 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,548,375.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

