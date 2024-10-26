Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Drops By 60.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.59. 21,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,102. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $173.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is a support level?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.